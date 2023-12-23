Local hospitals receive award for providing care to Medi-Cal members

– Tenet Health Central Coast was recently honored with the Visionary Distinguished Partners Award by CenCal Health as part of its 40th Anniversary commemorations this year. Recognitions were given to those who have worked with CenCal to provide care for Medi-Cal members on the Central Coast and Partner Awards were presented to over 30 individuals and organizations in 10 categories.

“Our vision is focusing on serving those in need, regardless of a person’s station, status, how they self-identify, or any label,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “Therefore, to be recognized for what we do as part of our mission is validating and gratifying. Our genuine gratitude is with CenCal Health for this honor.”

CenCal was formed in 1983 as a pilot program for Medi-Cal managed care, and brought local oversight to the Medi-Cal delivery system. The program – originally called the Santa Barbara Health Initiative – became known as CenCal Health, the nation’s first locally administered Medicaid program of its kind.

CenCal partners with over 1,500 local physicians, hospitals, and other providers in delivering care to nearly 230,000 members on the Central Coast – including one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County – and Partner Awards were presented to over 30 individuals and organizations in 10 categories

“CenCal Health is grateful for the partnership of local healthcare providers and county agencies,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen. “Over four decades ago, this community had the foresight to come together and organize to more effectively manage the care of the most vulnerable among us.”

Held Dec. 7 at the Hilton Santa Barbara, the celebratory event recognized and awarded local healthcare practitioners, social service agencies, and nonprofits, as well as both business and government leaders, who have worked together to provide exceptional care for Medi-Cal members on the Central Coast over CenCal Health’s 40-year history.

