Local hotel named third best winery hotel by USA Today

Top destinations, attractions, experiences, restaurants in the U.S. nominated by panel, ranked by readers

– This week, USA Today announced the results of its 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards with the Allegretto Vineyard Resort recognized as the #3 Best Winery Hotel in the United States. These hotels were nominated by a panel of wine industry experts and voted as the best by USA Today’s 6.6 million daily readers (or 10 Best’s five million monthly readers).

“The Allegretto Vineyard Resort, a Tuscan-inspired full-service destination resort within the bucolic wine country of Paso Robles is still relatively new, so we’re thrilled to be recognized amongst such established resorts,” Allegretto Vineyard Resort General Manager Rich Verruni said.

The hotels were nominated by a panel of wine experts and then voted on by readers over a 4-week period. The winning 10 Best Winery Hotels in the United States have been revealed, and can be found here.

