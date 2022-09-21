Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 21, 2022
You are here: Home » Business » Local hotel named third best winery hotel by USA Today
  • Follow Us!

Local hotel named third best winery hotel by USA Today 

Posted: 6:53 am, September 21, 2022 by News Staff

allegretto hotel paso robles

Top destinations, attractions, experiences, restaurants in the U.S. nominated by panel, ranked by readers

– This week, USA Today announced the results of its 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards with the Allegretto Vineyard Resort recognized as the #3 Best Winery Hotel in the United States. These hotels were nominated by a panel of wine industry experts and voted as the best by USA Today’s 6.6 million daily readers (or 10 Best’s five million monthly readers).

“The Allegretto Vineyard Resort, a Tuscan-inspired full-service destination resort within the bucolic wine country of Paso Robles is still relatively new, so we’re thrilled to be recognized amongst such established resorts,” Allegretto Vineyard Resort General Manager Rich Verruni said.

The hotels were nominated by a panel of wine experts and then voted on by readers over a 4-week period. The winning 10 Best Winery Hotels in the United States have been revealed, and can be found here.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon

Tweet
fb-share-icon
Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.