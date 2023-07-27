Local humane society offering ‘kitten twofer’ this weekend

Promotion aims to find homes for pairs of kittens at the height of kitten season

– As Woods Humane Society braces for the height of kitten season on the Central Coast, the nonprofit announces a two-day, two-for-one adoption promotion to help more kittens find loving homes—with a playmate.

The “kitten twofer” event, sponsored by local cannabis dispensary SLOCAL Roots, will be held Saturday and Sunday at both Woods locations and reduces standard kitten adoption fees to $75 per kitten (under five months of age) when adopted as a pair.

“Perhaps because of veterinarian shortages nationwide and the rising costs of pet care, this has been a very busy kitten season,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux, noting that the shelter currently has 31 kittens available and 68 more in foster. “We are grateful to SLO CAL Roots for sponsoring this adoption promotion to help us lower adoption fees, reduce barriers to adopting, and encourage locals to consider adopting kittens in pairs.”

L’Heureux explains there are many benefits to adopting two kittens instead of just one. “Kittens have spurts of energy throughout the day and can require a lot of attention and handling from adopters. With another young playmate in the home, however, they have built-in entertainment, the comfort of company, a socialization helper, and a grooming partner to help them stay clean and healthy, thus taking some of the pressure off of adopters and helping to ensure successful, forever adoptions.”

SLOCAL Roots Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Austen Connella says he jumped at the chance to support Woods in finding homes for the many young, fragile kittens in its care. “We heard about the increased kitten population challenges facing Woods Humane Society this year and wanted to help,” he says. SLOCAL Roots will also be holding an in-store donation drive during the Kitten Twofer event in addition to sponsoring up to 26 kitten adoptions over the July 29-30 weekend.

All kittens have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero, and is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

