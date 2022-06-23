Local imaging centers unveil new name, signage

New signage intended to help patients with seamless coordination of care

– San Luis Obispo County residents may have noticed new signs recently at Templeton Imaging in Templeton and Selma Carlson Diagnostic Center in San Luis Obispo: the buildings now have signs that say, “Tenet Health Central Coast Templeton Imaging” and “Tenet Health Central Coast Selma Carlson Diagnostic Center.”

Selma Carlson and Templeton Imaging have been a part of Tenet Health Central Coast for years and the new signs reflect the single, identifiable brand. Along with the imaging centers, Tenet Health Central Coast includes two award-winning acute-care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, as well as ten primary and specialty care offices and outpatient laboratory centers.

It is only the name that is changing: physicians, staff, and services remain the same, as well as the commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community. Both imaging centers are recipients of the American College of Radiology gold seal accreditation for image quality and patient safety.

The centers offer a wide variety of the most-current imaging services, such as 3D mammograms, Savi-SCOUT tumor localization, CT scans, cardiac calcium scoring, ultrasound, prostate MRI and standard MRIs, fluoroscopic imaging, bone density (DEXA) testing, and X-Rays.

The addresses for the imaging centers are:

• Tenet Health Central Coast Templeton Imaging: 262 Posada Lane, Suites B & C, Templeton, CA 93465

• Tenet Health Central Coast Selma Carlson Diagnostic Center: 77 Casa Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Advertisement

Related