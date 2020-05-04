Local injury law firm will reimburse takeout meals throughout California

–The May Firm, one of California’s top personal injury law firms, announced late last week that it will donate $10,000 to support local small businesses in California. The firm invites people to order food from a local restaurant, submit a photo of the receipt to the firm, and receive reimbursement. The firm’s goal is to help support struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restaurants are getting hit very hard with the stay-at-home orders,” said Robert May, founder of the firm. “Yet, it is possible to help. COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives. At The May Firm, we’ve adjusted to a new reality where we work remotely to help our clients pursue justice after getting hurt. But, working remotely isn’t a viable option for some businesses.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced loans and tax relief for small businesses affected by the Coronavirus in California. However, these efforts will not be enough to save the thousands of California small businesses that are being forced to close their storefronts, or only serve customers with delivery and take-out. The May Firm’s program will be available throughout California. The firm has offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Chula Vista, Long Beach, Fresno, and Bakersfield.

The May Firm will reimburse each individual up to $25.00 for one takeout or delivery order at a local restaurant. People wishing to participate in the program will need to visit a page on the firm’s website, fill out a form, and submit a photo of their restaurant receipt. To support as many different California small businesses as possible, the firm will only reimburse one meal per person. Reimbursements will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Reimbursements will be made through PayPal or Venmo. The program will continue until the $10,000 donation fund has been exhausted.

Share this post!

Related