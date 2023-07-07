Local instructor offering self-defense bootcamp for college-bound teens

Course set for July 15 & 16 at Centennial Park

– The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services will partner with local Krav Maga self-defense instructor Adam Mora to present the Off To College Self-Defense Bootcamp at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. until noon. All pads, mats, boxing gloves, and focus mitts will be provided, as well as water and light snacks. The price of this weekend boot camp is $175 with a 10% discount for siblings. Class space is limited and advance registration is strongly encouraged.

“This weekend boot camp is designed to give students who will soon head off to college, travel, or the workplace some basic skills to help them be more aware of their surroundings and protect or defend themselves if needed,” said Mora. “Students will have fun together and gain empowerment while learning about situational awareness and exploring important defense techniques and combative strategies.”

A resident of Paso Robles, Mora is an employee of Community Action Partnership and an instructor with Krav Maga XD. He says he loves teaching people to be more confident and helping them gain the ability to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Prior to joining the Paso Robles Recreation team of instructors, Mora taught at the Krav Maga XD facility in Costa Mesa, CA, the ARC Center at the University of California Irvine, and has held regular seminars for women’s self-defense, and Krav Maga fundamentals at numerous parks in Los Angeles, Orange and San Luis Obispo Counties. Currently, Mora offers Krav Maga Fundamentals and an Intermediate Krav Maga class at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

For more information or to register for the bootcamp, click here.

To view all of the recreation camp and class offerings currently available, visit prcity.com/recreationonline.

