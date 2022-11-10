Local Italian Catholic Federation branch hosting Grand Pasta Feed

Semi-annual dinner fundraiser will support Saint Rose Parish Hall kitchen upgrade

– The Saint Rose branch of the Italian Catholic Federation will be hosting its semi-annual pasta dinner fundraiser, the Grand Pasta Feed, at Saint Rose Parish Hall this Saturday from 5-8 p.m., with take-outs starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dinner consists of a large plate of spaghetti with homemade spaghetti sauce and meatballs, along with french bread, salad, and dessert. The dinner also includes a beverage such as coffee, soda, or a glass of wine.

Proceeds from the dinner will be used to support the Saint Rose Parish Hall kitchen upgrade.

Tickets for the dinner are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 years old and under. They can be purchased through the St. Rose Parish Office by calling (805) 238-2218, through the St. Rose School office by calling (805) 238-2218 or through the IFC at (805) 238-6360, or at the door on the night of the dinner.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media