Local kids can ‘Jump Into New Year’ with camp experience

– With schools still on holiday break, local parents are invited to send their kids to Margarita Adventures’ “Jump Into New Year” kids camp on Jan. 2-4—an outdoor educational experience featuring games, crafting, exploration, plant identification, animal tracking and more.

Led by Ranch Naturalist Jackie Redinger, this three-day camp happens at Santa Margarita Ranch, located between Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. It is open to two age groups:

Ages 6-8 | 9 a.m. to Noon

Ages 9-11 | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The action-packed camp activities include:

Wildlife camera setting and monitoring, with basic animal tracking

Light hiking and on-foot exploration

Native plant identification

Teambuilding games and activities

Winter-themed handmade crafts and gifts

“This is a great way for kids to start the New Year on a fun and exciting note,” Redinger said. “Each camp session will illuminate our natural environment in kid-friendly ways. It’s a time to get outside, learn about nature and make new friends.”

Group sizes are capped at 15 kids. The cost is $175, which includes the three sessions and materials. Click here for details and reservations.

