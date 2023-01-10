Local kids surf on Turtle Creek after rainstorms

– Three young Paso Robles residents played in Turtle Creek on Monday afternoon, after floodwaters had turned the creek into a raging small river.

Local twins Jackson and Kaden Kozar and their friend, Jason Mendoza, caught the current in the fast-moving water in the pouring rain.

The creek, on the east side of town, runs from about Airport Road to Sherwood Park and drains into the Salinas River. It is dry most of the summer, but Monday afternoon it looked like a challenging current.

Had it not been raining so hard, they undoubtedly would have attracted onlookers and their canine companions. Despite the lack of admirers, the watermen enjoyed their afternoon off school in Turtle Creek.

