Local lake, river and creek water levels rise thanks to recent storms

Atascadero Lake levels are up dramatically

– While the North County gets a respite from the rain, the run-off continues to impact local lakes and reservoirs.

Atascadero Lake levels are up dramatically after the recent rains. The City of Atascadero has opened the valve from the creek so about 800 gallons-per-minute are flowing into the lake. Atascadero Lake now has water surrounding the island at the south end of the lake. Wildlife is flourishing. Deer, great blue heron, turtles and a wide variety of birds are visible from the trail surrounding the lake.

Lake Nacimiento is up from 9-percent to about 30-percent of its capacity. The Salinas Reservoir has improved from 55-percent to 63-percent of capacity.

In Paso Robles, Turtle Creek filled with water during the storms. The creek runs through Sierra Bonita on its way the Salinas River.

Click here to view Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio water levels.

