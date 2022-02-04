Local launches fundraiser for Paso Robles High School Black Student Union

Paso Robles’ Desire Harris was an original founder of high school’s Black Student Union 20 years ago

– Local woman Desire Harris, a Paso Robles native, Paso People’s Action member, and one of the original founders of the Paso Robles High School’s Black Student Union 20 years ago, is giving back to her community by launching a GoFundMe to help the students achieve their goals this February.

She writes on the fundraising page, “The pandemic gave me the chance to reconnect with the club and witness first hand the resilience, dedication, and passion the students have. Over the last year, BSU has hosted numerous talk and chalks, volunteered, Adopted a Street, created a phenomenal Black History Month social media campaign and championed the new ethnic studies course, and volunteered at Paso’s first Juneteenth Jubilee.”

The students have had to adjust to returning to in-person learning and managing their extracurricular activities making it difficult to fundraise.

So far the fundraiser has already raised $1000 towards its 1000 goal, however, donations can still be made. Click here to view the fundraiser page and to donate: https://gf.me/v/c/tjbg/ppa-fundraiser-for-prhs-black-student-union

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related