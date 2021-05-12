Local leaders offer condolences for officer killed in line of duty

–Local leaders released statements Tuesday evening expressing their condolences for the death of San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti and sending their well wishes to injured officer Detective Steve Orozco.

On Monday, Detective Benedetti was fatally shot while San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were serving a search warrant at a residence in the City of San Luis Obispo. Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detective Benedetti, 37, was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement. He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012, after having served for four years with the Atascadero Police Department. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

District Attorney Dan Dow statement I first met Luca Benedetti when he was a rookie trainee with Atascadero Police Department in 2008 or 2009 and I went for several ‘ride-a-longs’ with him and his field training officer. I was impressed then with how calm, professional, and caring he was in performing his duties as a police officer. I was not surprised when several years later, in November 2012, to hear of him helping a woman in labor deliver her baby in the Atascadero Police Department parking lot.

I have always thought of Luca as one of the ‘best of the best’ in law enforcement because of his calm demeanor, very professional work product, his deep care for the safety of our community, and his authentic friendship. He was passionate about protecting the community from drunk drivers and to that end he received numerous awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving over the years due to his excellence in investigating these difficult cases. I can say with confidence that we are a safer community today because of the excellent work of Detective Luca Benedetti and I am very proud to say that we were friends.

This has been a very sad week for our law enforcement community. We buried retired Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor (50) on Thursday and we have lost another local hero in Detective Luca Benedetti just four short days later. None of us knows the day or hour when we will leave this earth… so we must make every day count and tell our loved ones how much we care for them.

Our community, I hope, will continue to show the wonderful support for our law enforcement officers who every day step into the line of danger in order to protect all of us. Detective Benedetti’s death – while he was protecting our community from criminals – is an example of true sacrificial love for our community.

I pray for Mrs. Benedetti and their children for God’s grace and peace to shelter them at this devastating time and over the years to come. It is written, “there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Detective Benedetti demonstrated this for his fellow peacemakers and for the residents of our community. God bless Detective Luca Benedetti and his dear family, loved ones, and fellow law enforcement officers.

-Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney

Atascadero Police Department statement

The Atascadero Police Department shared the following statement: The APD family would like to send our condolences and support to the Benedetti family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow. Godspeed Detective Benedetti.

Congressman Carbajal statement

Congressman Salud Carbajal issued the following statement:

“I am saddened that a member of our local law enforcement was killed and another was seriously injured in the line of duty in San Luis Obispo last night. My thoughts are with detectives Benedetti and Orozco’s loved ones, colleagues, and our entire community as we mourn this loss.

This week is National Police Week, a time to recognize the hard job our law enforcement officers take on. They put their lives on the line to keep us safe and, as we experienced last night, some have sadly lost their lives in service to our community. I will continue working in Congress to support our law enforcement community who work hard to protect us.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County.

Governor Newsom statement

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

In honor of Detective Benedetti, State Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Det. Luca Benedetti Family Relief Fund started on Go Fund Me

The San Luis Obispo Police Department POA and SLO Regional SWAT is organizing a Go Fund Me to support the Benedetti family. As of Wednesday morning, the fun had raised $112,650 of its $250,000 goal. Click here to donate.

