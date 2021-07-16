Local legal document assisting service helps set up living trusts

–Central Coast residents who want to set up a living trust, but don’t have the time or resources to do it themselves or hire an attorney, can turn to We Help You Legal for assistance. We Help You Legal is a “self-help” legal document assistance service that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney.

The top reasons for choosing to set up a a living trust include:

A living trust, also known as a revocable trust, remains under the control of the owner (Trustor) during his or her lifetime.

A trust does not go through probate. Any estate without a will, and even when there is will without a trust, are subject to probate court where a judge ultimately decides when and how assets are distributed. Even with a will, there is no guarantee someone’s final wishes are honored.

The trustee of a living trust has the responsibility to pay debts before distributing the assets, and these debts may include things such as funeral expenses and medical bills.

The trustee of the living trust may be authorized to make certain decisions about managing the trust in the event you are unable to do so.

Other documents, such as an Advanced Health Care Directive (AHCD) and Durable Power of Attorney can be combined to take care of medical decisions and certain legal matters in the event you are unable to do so.

The AHCD, sometimes referred to as a “living will,” specifies an individual’s directives for end-of-life medical care or in the event you not able to make those decisions. Every adult needs an AHCD; anyone at any age can be seriously injured or become terminally ill. The AHCD makes sure you have the medical care you want and relieves loved ones of making those decisions.

Adding a Durable Power of Attorney makes sure medical and other bills are paid, legal matters concerning finances and pending legal issues are appropriately addressed.

We Help You Legal assists with legal documents for living trusts and also provides a downloadable estate plan package that includes:

Revocable Living Trust

Certification of Trust

Pour of Will

Power of Attorney for Healthcare Management

Power of Attorney for Financial Management

Final arrangements

We Help You Legal specialize in Living Trusts, Divorce, LLC/Corporation, and other legal document matters. Bringing 20 years of experience and professionalism to every service, the staff customizes support to your individual needs and concerns. The service has offices conveniently located in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles to serve the entire Central Coast.

We Help You Legal is a “self-help” legal document assistance company that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney. We Help You Legal, Inc. is not a law firm and cannot represent you in court, advise you about your legal rights or the law, or select forms for you.

