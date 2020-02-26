Local man arrested for passing counterfeit bills, possessing drugs

–Kalvyn Voshal, 27, was arrested Monday, Feb. 24., by San Luis Obispo Police and charged with multiple crimes including passing counterfeit currency and possessing drugs.

“Suspect Voshal attempted to pay for a hotel stay at the Vagabond Inn using a counterfeit $100 bill,” said Captain Jeff Smith of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers and a detective from the San Luis Obispo Police Department contacted Voshal who admitted to making the counterfeit bills, police report. After a search of his hotel room, a printer and multiple counterfeit bills were located, along with heroin and a glass pipe, police report.

Voshal was placed under arrest for PC 480(a) Making Counterfeit Bills, PC 476 Forgery and Counterfeiting, HS 11350(a) Possession of a Controlled Substance and HS 11364 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Voshal was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on Monday at 7:20 p.m., and is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. His booking information describes him as male, 27, black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-7, and 145 lbs.

