Video: Local man sings parody of governor, ‘Gavin Knows Best’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–Local man Trago Wallace put together a parody song of him singing as California Governor Gavin Newsom titled ‘Gavin Knows Best’. The original song, ‘Mother Knows Best‘ was from Disney’s 2010 animated movie Tangled. It was a fairy tale about Rapunzel and her overprotective mother Gothel who tried to keep the young lady with magical long blonde hair secluded in her tower.

Wallace’s version is a parody Gov. Newsom and the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. “Gavin knows best. Listen to your governor. It’s a scary world out there,” his song goes. The video was posted to YouTube on Friday and already has 1,200 views.

Wallace explains how he got the idea for the parody: “I was talking with a friend and we were commiserating our disapproval of Newsom’s leadership. He suggested that someone should make a parody of Mother Knows Best. Having two daughters that love Tangled I was very familiar with the song, so changing the lyrics and singing along was pretty easy.”

Wallace lives with his family in Atascadero and owns Wallace Home Medical Supplies in Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Related