Local moving company hosting donation drive for Maui wildfire survivors

Local athlete moving company partners with Operation USA to collect critical supplies

– San Luis Obispo’s Meathead Movers, the largest independent moving company in California, this week announces a donation drive across all its Central and Southern California locations. The athlete moving company is calling on the community to donate essential supplies to Operation USA, an international disaster relief organization, which will be transporting the items to victims of the wildfires.

“Our communities have made incredible impacts on major tragedies in the past, and I know that we can do it once again,” said Aaron Steed, CEO of Meathead Movers. “We are in a unique position as a company to help facilitate the giving of truckloads of goods to those who need it most. We are ready to collect and transport the items safely and as quickly as possible. Let’s fill those trucks.”

Operation USA provided the list of critical items needed the most right now. All items must be unopened with an expiration date of 12+ months past today. No items outside of this list will be able to be received at this time.

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Baby formula

Diapers

Donations will be accepted starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 20. All donated goods can be dropped off in the lobby of Meathead Movers (from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily).

Drop off locations:

3600 South Higuera Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Meathead Wine Storage, 4468 Broad St #110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

4744 North El Capitan Avenue Fresno, CA 93722

2905 Unicorn Road, Ste A Bakersfield, CA 93308

1401 Maulhardt Ave. Oxnard, CA 93030

42095 Zevo Dr Unit #A-9, Temecula, CA 92590

Meathead Movers trucks will also be parked at various high-traffic shopping centers throughout its service areas. Those locations will be announced on social media.

“Operation USA’s capacity to deliver emergency funding and supplies depends entirely on the generosity of partners and members the public,” said Mary Dolan, Communications Director at Operation USA. “As we assess the massive scale of damage in Hawaii following these wildfires, and ready both short- and long-term relief aid, we’re so grateful for the meaningful support of the Meathead Movers community.”

For additional information about Meathead Movers, visit: www.meatheadmovers.com.

Learn more about Operation USA at opusa.org.

