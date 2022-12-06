Local music-lover’s legacy to support local music students

Inaugural memorial concert raises funds, launches new Ron Neal Memorial Music Scholarship

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced the launch of the Ron Neal Memorial Music Scholarship, created through a collaboration between Libretto Wine & Jazz Club and the friends of the late Ron Neal, his wife Carol, and his sons who make up the aptly named, “Let Ron’s Music Live On” gang.

Over $7,000 was raised through the inaugural Ron Neal Memorial Concert recently held featuring talented pianists, Mark Wilson and Cory Jordan who celebrated Ron’s legacy. All funds from ticket sales were donated to the Music Program at The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

These funds will be used to provide two to three scholarships for exceptional music students, from low-income families, with intensive instruction to help them turn their passion and creativity into a rewarding professional career in music.

Neal passed away in Paso Robles in January this year. Over his lifetime, he worked as a professional basketball player for the Harlem Globetrotters traveling team, as a surgical technician at the University of Kentucky Hospital, as a roadie for Les McCann and other jazz musicians, as a public relations executive, as a Washington bureaucrat and ultimately a TV writer (Taxi; Moesha), among other professions. He loved jazz and his “passion was infectious, his youthfulness legendary, and his generosity contagious.”

“I am so grateful for the generous donation given in honor of Ron Neal’s memory,” said Kunchang Lee, band instructor at Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. “His love for music will continue in the students who will use the scholarship to further their musical education and continue bringing beauty and music into the world.“

Performers at the recent inaugural memorial concert held at Libretto Wine & Jazz Club were two talented local pianists and vocalists. Corey Jordan, owner of Libretto, has composed for movies and performed across the country including opening the Paderewski Festival. As well as classically trained and award-winning pianist Mark Wilson. Guests were delighted by both Corey and Mark’s performances.

Dates for the 2023 concert and performers are still to be determined.

