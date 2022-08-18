Local musician offers ‘Lessons From Anywhere’ with online school

Fall enrollment starting now

– Templeton-based, online music school LessonsFromAnywhere.com got its start by helping musicians and music students get through the financial and mental stress of the pandemic. The school gave students, who were prevented from attending in-person music schools during the lockdown, the opportunity to continue learning through the use of online video chat platforms FaceTime and Zoom. The school also provided forcibly-unemployed musicians a way to teach and retain an income while all public entertainment venues were closed during covid restrictions.

The company’s local founder, Pete Pidgeon, was one of those who lost everything when California instated the stay-at-home order in March of 2020 and subsequently required the public, and inclusively all musicians, to wear masks – an impossibility for singers and players of wind instruments. Pidgeon rallied his professional musician peers and formed a roster of educators who kept students from missing a beat.

And today, the website’s lessons don’t just continue to be educational; music is the therapy that we all need in order to cope with the aftermath of the last two-and-a-half years, and the continued struggles of today.

Now in its third year, Lessons From Anywhere is enrolling local students, and students across America, for the fall semester. Students can begin as young as age three and there is no upper limit. It is true that it’s never too late to start playing music.

Lessons have helped Alzheimer’s patients remember their families, soldiers to recover from PTSD, and overall give people a reprieve from the difficulties of daily life. Most students don’t become professional musicians – they play to soothe their souls and the souls of those around them.

Lessons are available now at www.LessonsFromAnywhere.com, or by calling 877- 3-LESSON (877-353-7766), or by texting (805) 222-6787, and can begin immediately.

Founder Pete Pidgeon is also one of the school’s tutors and performs with his band Pete Pidgeon & Arcoda on the Central Coast, including an upcoming performance at the Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival in Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Oct. 22.

Pidgeon has two New Times Music Awards (2020 & 2021), has a Grammy Certificate for his participation in a Grammy-Nominated record, played the 27,000-seat StubHub Center alongside Kevin Costner and Rachel

Platten, and has performed or recorded with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Levon Helm (of The Band), Steve Ferrone (of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), and Pearl Thompson (of The Cure).

More on Pidgeon’s songwriting and performance endeavors can be found at www.PetePidgeon.com.

