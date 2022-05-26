Nonprofit honored as ‘Station of the Year’

Wilshire Community Services honored by Senior Volunteer Services

– Wilshire Community Services was recently honored as the 2020/2021 Station of the Year by Senior Volunteer Services at its May Volunteer Recognition Brunch. Wilshire Community Services, a division of Wilshire Health & Community Services, was created to meet the critical needs of older and disabled adults in San Luis Obispo County by offering free, volunteer support services.

Last year, Wilshire Community Services’ volunteers drove 38,027 miles to provide 8,456 hours of direct services to its clients. Its Good Neighbor Program accounted for 1,982 free rides and errands; Caring Callers made 1,885 friendly visits to homebound, isolated seniors; and the Senior Peer Counselor program provided 84 older adults with free counseling services.

A proclamation from the State Senator John Laird presented to Wilshire Community Services at the brunch, read in part: “In recognition for outstanding dedication to meet the need of our senior community through services including counseling, friendly visits, transportation, specialty behavioral health services, and conflict resolution. All have assisted seniors through challenging experiences to find a way back to a meaningful and comfortable life.”

Founded in 1973, Senior Volunteer Services serves San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties and is the umbrella organization for Central Coast Community Volunteers, AmeriCorps Seniors, Paso Robles Senior Center, Project Lifesaver, and is the fiscal agent for Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). Senior Volunteer Services provides opportunities for seniors to put their skills, talents, and experience to beneficial use in the community.

Wilshire Community Services needs additional volunteers to continue providing valuable services to San Luis Obispo County. Those interested in learning how volunteering as little as an hour a week can benefit the community may call Eliza Escareño at (805) 547-7025 ext. 2212 for more information.

