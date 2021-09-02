Local nonprofit recognized by Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust

–Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County recently received a $10,000 grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust. This is the sixth time grant funding has been awarded to CASA by the Miossi Trust, which has a central focus on youth development in our county.

“The long-term support of the Harold J Miossi Charitable Trust has been so important to CASA. Mr. Miossi was passionate about the success of the individual, and CASA’s volunteers help empower children who have been abused and neglected to make the most of their lives,” said Teresa Tardiff, Executive Director of CASA of San Luis Obispo County. She continued, “The Miossi grant helps ensure stability for our program at this unprecedented time.”

For nearly 30 years CASA has provided advocacy for court-dependent children in this county who have been abused and neglected. Most of the youth CASA serve live in foster care and face many challenges to their health, education, and general well-being. It is the dedicated CASA volunteer who becomes the child’s advocate and trusted, consistent adult, regardless of changes to the child’s school or place of residence. In 2020, CASA provided an advocate to 316 children and oversaw 248 volunteers who visit children weekly to improve their lives.

For more information about volunteering or donating, please contact: staff@slocasa.org.

