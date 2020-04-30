Local officials urge public cooperation to prevent crowding at beaches

–The County of San Luis Obispo and local cities are asking residents for their cooperation to prevent overcrowding at local beaches and potential transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As the weather becomes more inviting, officials remind residents to practice physical distancing at beaches and ask out-of-town visitors to delay their travel to SLO County until further notice. Safe and responsible outdoor activity includes gathering only with the people you live with and staying at least six feet away from others.

“I’ve said before, that while we normally welcome visitors, now is not the time for tourism,” said County Emergency Services Director Wade Horton. “That is still true. We must keep our community as healthy as possible and right now that means acting responsibly in our outdoor areas.”

For updates and questions on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903, or staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

