Local packaging company teams up with label manufacturer

Flush Packaging continues to expand its product offerings and services

– Flush Packaging announced Monday its partnership with Avery Products Corp., a manufacturer of labels and office supplies.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work even closer with the team at Avery,” said founder and CEO, Heeva Asefvaziri. “We both share a passion for partnering with small businesses across the US to give businesses the tools they need to grow. Avery’s focus on creating a great product with the highest level of service is a natural fit. Excited to open up the doors for our current and future customers to get really creative with increasing their brand value and experience for their customers”

Flush Packaging, the Central Coast’s only locally owned and operated custom packaging company, offers a range of off-the-shelf and fully custom corrugated box options for businesses of any size.

“Whether you ship a few units a year from your kitchen table or thousands of units a month across the globe from your warehouse, our mission is to give businesses access to eco-friendly and sustainable packaging that doesn’t compromise quality or durability. The vast majority of the over 8,500 businesses we serve are now going to have even better options for branding their products and packaging through our partnership with Avery.”

Less than a year after expanding to its new facility in Paso Robles, Flush Packaging continues to expand its product offerings and services. With over 100 off-the-shelf packaging options available that are sized to fit and ship over 300 different vessels, Flush Packaging offers a wide array of affordable options as well as fully custom packaging design.

Avery Products Corp., a former division of Avery Dennison was sold to CCL Industries in 2013. Avery and CCL Industries make up one of the largest label manufacturers in the world and are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

To learn more about Flush Packaging and its partnership with Avery Products Corporation, visit https://flushpackaging.com/ or reach out to info@flushpackaging.com.

