Local paint shop closes as corporate owner fails

Kelly-Moore Paints location closes after more than a decade

– Kelly-Moore Paints, a paint supply company founded 78 years ago, last month suddenly ceased operations. All 157 stores have closed, including its local paint shop at 616 Creston Road in Paso Robles.

The location has been a Kelly Moore Paints store since about 2011. Before that, it was a Paso Paints store for many years.

For more than 30 years, the paint company has grappled with thousands of asbestos litigation claims due to asbestos in cement and texture products, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Although the practice was discontinued in 1981, the company has paid out about $600 million over the past 20 years and could face more than $170 million in future liabilities, the report said.

“I’m extremely disappointed and saddened by this outcome, as the entire Kelly-Moore team made incredible efforts to continue innovating and serving the unique needs of professional painting contractors,” said CEO Charles Gassenheimer. “The ownership group’s commitment from day one was to fix the business if we could. Sadly, no matter how great the Kelly-Moore team, products and reputation for service, we simply couldn’t overcome the massive legal and financial burdens that have been weighing on the company for many years.

The company was founded in the Bay Area in 1946 by William Kelly and William Moore and rose to become the leading independent paint company in the U.S., according to the company.

This week the owner of the local property on Creston Road was working to clear out the remaining inventory and placed a “for lease” sign on the building. For more information, call the property owner at (805) 441-6126.

