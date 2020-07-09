Local photographer helps 4-H and FFA youth showcase fair livestock

–Local photographer Shelby Caitln, inspired by her own 4-H and FFA experience, is offering free photography and coaching sessions to help local 4-H and FFA youth showcase their fair livestock.

“I know from my own experience how hard these kids work to get their animals ready for the fair,” said Caitlin. “it’s just not fair that all their dreams and hard work are shut down right now.”

“The sessions include coaching to help the kids profile their interests and motivations.” Caitlin said the kids can post the photographs and personal statements to their social media pages as a “virtual sale barn” to help market their animals. The idea is to help the kids connect to the community that would normally be bidding on livestock at the fair auctions.

Shannon Heer, mother of Ranchita Canyon 4-H members Lane, 16 and Cassidy, 13 said “Our experience last night was amazing. Shelby interacted with all of the kids and worked so well with the pigs. She was also very educating and helpful. She is so kind to give her time to these kids in this hard time. She made them really think about ways to not only market their animals, but also how to have people invest in themselves”.

Caitlin grew up in Paso Robles, moved away in 2010 to attend Clarendon Junior College to judge livestock and to win a National title in Meat judging. From Clarendon, she transferred to West Texas A&M to judge horses. She also coached a 4-H and FFA Horse judging team during her time in Texas.”I have a passion for all things agriculture. FFA and 4-H has a way of affecting our children in such a powerful and impactful way, that we can’t forget them during these crazy times. We need them just as much as they need us.”

To schedule a session with Caitlin, call (806) 292-7657 or email info@shelbycaitlin.com.

