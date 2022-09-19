Local pilot dies in jet crash at Reno Air Races

Aaron Hogue was a local business owner

– A tragedy abruptly ended the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Paso Robles pilot Aaron Hogue died when he crashed at high speed in his L-29, Ballista, Flying Magazine reports.

The Reno Air Racing Association halted all races after the accident. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have opened an investigation into the accident, the report said.

“At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race,” the association said. “We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.”

Aaron Hogue was a managing owner of Hogue, Inc., a weapon accessories maker, in Paso Robles.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related