Local pilot dies in jet crash at Reno Air Races 

Posted: 8:00 am, September 19, 2022 by Publisher Scott Brennan
pilot Aaron Hogue

Paso Robles pilot Aaron Hogue with his racing jet. Image from racingjets.com

Aaron Hogue was a local business owner

– A tragedy abruptly ended the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Paso Robles pilot Aaron Hogue died when he crashed at high speed in his L-29, Ballista, Flying Magazine reports.

The Reno Air Racing Association halted all races after the accident. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have opened an investigation into the accident, the report said.

“At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race,” the association said. “We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.”

Aaron Hogue was a managing owner of Hogue, Inc., a weapon accessories maker, in Paso Robles.

