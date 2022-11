Local players compete in Pickleball National Championships

Bonnie Sidwell takes home bronze medal in her division

– A number of Paso Robles Pickleball Club players qualified in this year’s USA Pickleball National Championships held in Indian Wells, Calif.

Paso Robles club members that qualified this year were: Audrey Charles, Bonnie Sidwell, Sandy Simmons, Suzi Jianuzzi, Mike Jianuzzi, Greg Whitfield, Janice Mundee, Dyan Yacovelli, Sylvie Beauregard, LJ Claunch-Jones and Judi Wright.

The one medal winner from the club was Bonnie Sidwell, who competed in 80+ 3.5 mixed doubles, winning bronze.

