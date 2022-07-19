Local players selected in Major League Baseball Draft

– After two days of the Major League Baseball Draft, several North County and Cal Poly players learn they’ll soon be playing at the next level.

Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles was selected 33rd overall by the Baltimore Orioles. Beavers played high school ball at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. Beavers played college ball at Cal. Last season, the 6’4″ outfielder led the Pac-12 in home runs.

Brooks Lee of San Luis Obispo was selected 8th overall by the Minnesota Twins. Lee recently won the Brooks Wallace Award as the best shortstop in collegiate baseball. He led the Big West in several offensive categories.

He is the son of Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee, who also played professional baseball.

The 8th selection in this year’s draft has an assigned signing bonus value of $5.4 million dollars.

Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe was taken in the second round by the New York Yankees. Thorpe was one of five nominees for pitcher of the year in college baseball. He placed second in the nation in strikeouts during the 2022 season. Overall, Thorpe was selected #61. He is from Washington, Utah, which is near St. George.

On Monday, Cal Poly pitcher Jason Franks was selected in the 8th round. Franks played for Cal Poly’s club team for two years before joining the varsity. He became the team’s closer in 2022. He was one of the best closers in the Big West with 11 saves for the season.

Another pitcher with ties to Cal Poly was drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals. Cooper Hjerpe was selected 22nd overall. Recently, Hjerpe was named the top pitcher in collegiate baseball. The Oregon State southpaw led the nation in strikeouts. Cooper’s dad pitched for Cal Poly in the ’80s.

The number one pick in the draft overall was Jackson Holliday of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles. Holliday is a shortstop. His father, Matt Holliday, played 15 years in the major leagues.

