Local politicians call for Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary designation

Carbajal, Feinstein, and Padilla pen letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary and NOAA Administrator

–Last week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco), and Senator Alex Padilla (D-San Fernando Valley) wrote to the U.S. Commerce Secretary and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator to urge the agencies to advance the nomination of the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary (CHNMS) for designation. The designation proposal would be the next step in the public process to protect the diverse marine resources off the Central Coast of California, which is essential to California’s $1.9 trillion coastal economy.

“Right now, our oceans and our communities are facing unprecedented challenges from a changing marine environment,” wrote the lawmakers. “From warming ocean waters, to increased threats of new offshore oil drilling, it is clear we need to act to protect these valuable resources that help grow our economy. The waters off the Central Coast of California are some of the most biologically diverse and ecologically productive regions in the world. This spectacular marine environment includes feeding grounds for numerous species of whales and dolphins, sea otter populations, kelp forests, and is home to vital commercial and recreational fisheries. Designating this area as a marine sanctuary would ensure we continue to be good stewards of these natural resources, while maintaining sustainable access for commercial and recreational fishing.”

The CHNMS has been on the sanctuary nomination list since 2015. In July 2020, Carbajal, Feinstein, and Senator Kamala Harris asked the Department of Commerce to grant a five-year extension for the proposal in order to keep the proposal on the nomination list. NOAA agreed to the extension, but has yet to move the proposal into the designation phase.

Read the full letter here.

