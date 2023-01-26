Local post offices participating in statewide job fair today

Nearly 200 positions available across the Central Coast

– The U.S. Postal Service is kicking off the new year with the first-ever statewide USPS Coast 2 Career job fair. In an effort to fill nearly 200 positions across the Central Coast, 16 offices will host a free hiring event today from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Participating Central Coast locations:

Paso Robles Post Office- 800 6th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446

Atascadero Post Office- 9800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

San Luis Obispo Post Office- 1655 Dalidio Dr., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Morro Bay Post Office- 898 Napa Ave., Morro Bay, CA 93442

Cambria Post Office- 4100 Bridge St., Cambria, CA 93428

Pismo Beach Post Office- 100 Crest Dr., Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Carpinteria Post Office- 5425 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

Lompoc Post Office- 801 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436

Monterey Post Office- 565 Hartnell St., Monterey, CA 93940

Salinas Post Office- 1011 Post Dr., Salinas, CA 93907

Camarillo Post Office- 2150 Pickwick Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010

Santa Barbara P&DC- 400 Storke Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93118

San Roque Station- 3345 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Santa Maria Post Office- 201 Battles Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93454

Oxnard Post Office- 1961 North C St., Oxnard, CA

Carmel Post Office- 3845 Via Nona Marie, Carmel, CA 93923

Over 77 locations across the state will participate in this one-day hiring fair to fill over 2,000 positions.

The postal service has an immediate need for the following positions to be filled:

Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers

Delivery: City and Rural Carriers

Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators

Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

Applicants will be guided through the entire online application process by USPS staff, hear from real employees and submit their applications in real-time for positions posted on www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.

