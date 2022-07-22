Central Coast printing shops acquired by Crisp Imaging

Coastal Reprographics’ transition to Crisp Imaging will be completed as of Sept. 1

– Coastal Reprographic Services (CRS), with locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, has a new owner, Orange County-based Crisp Imaging.

CRS owners Tony and Stacie Westbrook will help to transition the brand. They say they foresee their employees benefiting from greater advancement opportunities within the Crisp Imaging family. CRS customers will continue to benefit from the firm’s existing membership in the Reprographics Services Association (RSA), which Crisp Imaging recently joined.

The RSA is a cooperative network of independent reprographics firms and equipment dealers that operate in markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. It offers members increased purchasing power, access to new technology, shared best practice information, and a competitive edge for servicing large national accounts from any geographic location.

“This move is a win for both CRS clients and our employees,” Tony Westbrook, principal and president of CRS and a longtime RSA officer, said, “We’ve further supercharged our company via the Crisp Imaging brand and all they bring to the RSA’s large network of reprographics, color, and technology vendors operating throughout North America. Print-on-demand from virtually anywhere can be easily done, saving shipping time and costs.

“This ties directly into our goal to be the premier service provider of the Central Coast and contributes to our company’s long-term growth and stability. Stacie and I are pleased that the company we’ve built will continue to flourish. We can take our foot off the gas pedal of our work lives and do a bit more travel and recreation.”

Coastal Reprographics Services’ Paso Robles location is 3551 Combine Street. For more information visit gocrs.com.

