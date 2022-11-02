Local pro bodybuilder reflects on 2022 competitions

Linda Flynn places at three shows around the nation

– Linda Flynn, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Masters Pro Figure competitor and Paso Robles resident, completed her 2022 competitions with first and second place results at three major competitions.

Since receiving her pro card in 2019, Flynn has competed at shows around the nation defending her titles.

“I have had a really good year in 2022. I believe it is equal to or even better than when I won my IFBB Pro Card in 2019. Competing at the Pro level as I have the last 3 years is very challenging to say the least. All the competitors are seasoned athletes that have been competing for many years,” said Flynn, who has competed for the past eight years.

Flynn competed at the IFBB Pro Masters World Championships in Pittsburgh on July 24, placing second in the Figure Masters Over 60 class. Reflecting on this show, Flynn said that “most of the time you know what the judges like but this show was different. I came home from Pittsburgh and hit the weights harder and heavier [for the next show],” which was the IFBB San Antonio Pro on September 24.

Flynn won in both the Masters Over 50 and Masters Over 55 class, where the awards for these two categories included a tiara and two checks. The final show of the year was the IFBB Pro League Legion Masters Championship in Reno on October 7, where Linda won in the Figure Over 60 class; she has won in this class the previous two years.

“This sport really isn’t about the checks, placing or a prize. It really is more about setting goals and surpassing them. It is about discipline, dedication, willpower and reaching down and finding inner strength you didn’t even know you had,” said Flynn, adding that “it’s about being better than my former best and proving to only myself that I can achieve this.”

During this period after shows, Flynn is focusing on her growing family and client training. She will consider competing in more shows when the 2023 shows are announced, including a Masters Olympia if one is announced.

“Hopefully I motivate people of all ages to just take care of their health. If I can have just one person that decides they want to eat right with some cardio and weight training, then I feel good about spreading news about my professional journey at now the young age of 61,” Flynn said.

