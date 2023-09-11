Local professionals invited to eight-week career bootcamp starting tonight

Paso Robles and North County residents offered 25% off the program

– Albert’s List, a career community focused on helping working professionals navigate their work life, is inviting the public to join the Fall 2023 job search boot camp. Starting tonight at 6 p.m. virtually over Zoom and going for the next two months, attendees will have the opportunity to polish resume-writing skills, strengthen job interviewing, and improve upon networking skills. New to this boot camp will also be curriculum showing job seekers how they can use AI in their search.

“We are excited to welcome the latest cohort of job seekers,” said Albert Qian, founder of Albert’s List. “We’ve graduated more than 50 students since the start of our program during the pandemic and many have increased their job opportunities, found new confidence, and experienced support in their job search.”

Bootcamp attendees will have access to a library of resources for their job search, including templates, industry influencers, videos, and the Albert’s List Facebook community with more than 48,000 members. Such content has helped attendees switch careers and land prominent roles at Fortune 500 companies, including those in the San Francisco Bay Area. Above all, the program provides community—crucial during a job search that can feel very isolating.

“One of the best parts of our boot camp is the LinkedIn group chat attendees have access to,” continues Qian. “It’s a venue where job seekers can vent their frustrations, share their wins, or offer advice to others, which is so needed.”

Albert’s List community members—including those in the boot camp—have been hired at major companies including Salesforce, IBM, Google, and Meta.

To learn more about the 8-week boot camp, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/693515502537?aff=oddtdtcreator

To watch a recap of the teaser webinar for the event, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAgb9jZr7Gs

To join Albert’s List and meet other professionals, click here: https://bit.ly/findyournextjob

Paso Robles and North County residents can get 25% off in the program with code PASOROBLES at check out: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/693515502537?aff=oddtdtcreator

