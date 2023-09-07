Local professionals invited to webinar on recession-proofing their job search

Webinar to be held today at 6 p.m. over Zoom

– Albert’s List, a career community focused on helping working professionals navigate their work life, is inviting the public to a free webinar where they will learn how to improve their job search skills. Planned for 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 virtually over Zoom, attendees will discover key resume writing skills, networking approaches, and best practices for using AI as they navigate an increasingly competitive job market.

“Although unemployment is still at half-century lows, recent layoffs in technology, uncertainty in the banking industry, and stubborn inflation gives me concerns that we may see volatility in the coming months,” said Albert Qian, founder of Albert’s List. “We hope our webinar can help—or at least serve as a reminder to professionals—that having updated job search skills are helpful in avoiding a much longer hunt.”

The webinar serves as a prelude to Albert’s List’s bi-annual eight-week job search boot camp, which has over 50 graduates since its inception during the pandemic. Developed through feedback from job seekers, recruiters, and Qian’s own job search experiences, the curriculum is designed to address the highest priorities in a search. Attendees usually graduate from the program seeing increased interview requests from employers, a better sense of their professional identity, and more moral support.

“Job hunting can be a very isolating activity and our community shows that you don’t have to do it alone,” says Qian. “When you have that system behind you, you’re more motivated to hit your goals and feel positive.”

Albert’s List community members—including those from the boot camp—have been hired at major companies including Salesforce, Google, IBM, Meta, and Twitter. Many attribute their success to the organization’s programs.

To attend the free webinar, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/708620893167?aff=oddtdtcreator

To learn more about the 8-week boot camp, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/693515502537?aff=oddtdtcreator

To join Albert’s List and meet other professionals, click here: https://bit.ly/findyournextjob

