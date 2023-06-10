Local real estate agent honored for exceptional business performance

Scott Ehrke is one of just 89 agents in California to receive the honor

– Scott Ehrke, with RE/MAX Success in Templeton, has received the coveted RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least 10 years of service with the company. As of Dec. 2022, only 1,177 agents out of over 144,000 agents in the RE/MAX network have earned the Circle of Legends award since it began (past and present agents). Of those, only 89 have been/are in California.

“I’m very excited to receive this incredible career award,” said Ehrke. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Success, I’ve always been committed to providing my clients the ultimate level of real estate service, whether selling or buying. To be the first RE/MAX agent in the Tri-Counties (Central Coast) and one of only 89 in the state of California to have earned this achievement award is certainly an honor. I am very thankful to be surrounded by a supportive team & office who together help me continue to raise the bar in real estate service.”

Ehrke has been working in the real estate industry for more than 34 years and has extensive experience not only in residential but also in commercial and investment, development, land, and luxury real estate. He has also earned RE/MAX’s Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement awards, twice named Realtor of the Year by the Paso Robles Association of Realtors, and has served as the President of the Association of Realtors. In addition, Ehrke actively supports Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Success Charities.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments Scott has earned and that he is a part of our team. He is always willing to share his vast knowledge” says his broker, Elissa Williams.

RE/MAX Success is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Templeton, serving all of San Luis Obispo County.

