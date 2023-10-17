Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Local real estate broker awarded two certifications 

Posted: 6:10 am, October 17, 2023 by News Staff
Terri Winn.

– Terri Winn of Re/Max Success in Templeton was recently awarded certification as a California Association’s Probate and Trust Expert and concurrently certified with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, obtaining the highest award, Guild Elite.

‘We need to go the extra mile for our clients and truly advocate for them. Putting their needs ahead of our own is a must,” she says.

Terri, an active real estate broker-associate, has served San Luis Obispo County for over 30 years.

 

