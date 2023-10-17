Local real estate broker awarded two certifications

– Terri Winn of Re/Max Success in Templeton was recently awarded certification as a California Association’s Probate and Trust Expert and concurrently certified with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, obtaining the highest award, Guild Elite.

‘We need to go the extra mile for our clients and truly advocate for them. Putting their needs ahead of our own is a must,” she says.

Terri, an active real estate broker-associate, has served San Luis Obispo County for over 30 years.

