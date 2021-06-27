Local Realtor competes in sporting clay tournament

Realtor Kyler Hamann wins five events

–Kyler Hamann, a RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate Realtor and local hunting guide, competed and won five events at the 2021 California State Sporting & FITASC Championship from June 17-20 in South El Monte, Calif. Over 300 premier shooters were in attendance competing in 12 sanctioned events.

“Kyler did North County proud,” said Pete Dakin, Broker Owner of RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate. “These events are designed to showcase and challenge the best shooters in California.”

Hamann’s winning events included ranking Class AA in the 20 Gauge category and ranking High Overall in the 28 Gauge category, the 410 Gauge category, the Pump Gun category, the Side X Side Category, and the HOA Combo Sub Gauge. The latter is noted as a difficult category as shooters will use a 20 Gauge, 28 Gauge, and 410 Gauge to shoot down 150 targets; Hamann shot down 140 targets to secure his spot in first place. Hamann became the first person from California to reach the newly created Class Master level for the Sub Gauge category.

With his work at RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, Hamann sells ranches, acreage and vineyards; in his free time, he is a hunting guide and practices his shooting.

