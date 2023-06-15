Local restaurants receive grants from California Restaurant Foundation

Recipients can use the $5,000 assistance for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardship, employee retention bonuses, employee training

– The California Restaurant Foundation (CRF), a nonprofit that invests in and empowers California restaurants and their workforce, has awarded 184 independent restaurants with $5,000 grants as part of its third consecutive Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. The $2.1 million fund, supported by SoCalGas, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), is the largest to date in terms of overall funding, individual grant sizes, and grant utilization.

Recipients can use the $5,000 assistance for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardship, employee retention bonuses, and employee training, all of which allow California’s independent restaurant owners to invest in the longevity of their business and employees.

Of the 184 restaurants awarded, the following are in SLO County:

Paso Robles Wine Merchant, Paso Robles

Les Petites Canailles, Paso Robles

Stokehouse Grill, Paso Robles

Central Coast Distillery, Atascadero

Antigua Brewing Company, San Luis Obispo

Pizza Republic, San Luis Obispo

Gino’s Pizza, San Luis Obispo

The Spoon Trade, Grover Beach

The Rib Line, Pismo Beach

Beachin’ Biscuits, Pismo Beach

Seventy percent of this year’s grant winners identify as female and 78 percent identify as people of color. More than 80 percent plan to use the $5,000 grants to improve the business itself, such as technology and equipment upgrades or recovering from California’s harsh winter storms, while roughly 20 percent will invest the funds back into their people via retention bonuses and training.

To qualify, the restaurants needed to have five units or less, and less than $3 million in revenue. To see the full list of grant recipients, visit www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.

“We received a record-breaking number of applications this year – 25 percent more than last year – so it’s apparent that there’s an immense need to support independent and locally owned restaurants throughout the state,” said Executive Director of CRF Alycia Harshfield. “It’s wonderful to receive support from SoCalGas, PG&E, and SDG&E for the third year in a row, as the aid we can provide via the Resilience Fund is more impactful with their involvement. Let’s continue to support local restaurants who keep our diverse communities full of vibrant flavors and personalities!”

The Resilience Fund has provided financial assistance to nearly 1,000 independent restaurants across California in three years. The fund is currently accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to invest in California’s vibrant restaurant community.

