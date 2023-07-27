Act aims to help alleviate healthcare staff shortages

Health CARE Training Act reintroduced

– United States Representative Jimmy Panetta has authored and reintroduced the Health CARE Training Act to improve the Health Profession Opportunity Grant (HPOG) program. This program educates and trains low-income people for in-demand, well-paying careers in the healthcare field.

Staff shortages in the healthcare field are a growing cause of concern across the United States, according to Panetta. In California, an estimated 11.2 million people live in an area that has a shortage of primary care providers. Rep. Panetta’s legislation would ensure quality, affordable training is available for individuals looking to enter health care fields.

“Doctors, hospitals, and health centers in California’s 19th Congressional District and across the United States are hurting when it comes to hiring the trained staff needed to provide quality care,” said Panetta. “I’m proud to have authored and reintroduced my legislation to better meet those staffing needs by improving the affordability of health care training and setting requirements that will ensure quality credentials. Through the Health CARE Training Act, we’d empower our neighbors, improve public health, and help ensure accessible and affordable health care.”

The act makes two critical improvements to the grant program. It requires that training hours meet state and industry standards, ensuring participants receive valuable credentials they can use to get jobs, generate wealth for their families, and go on to earn additional credentials in the future. It also excludes any assistance participants receive from income tax, helping them to make ends meet and allowing them the flexibility to successfully complete their programs.

Congress created HPOGs under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010. Under the program, the federal government makes grants to entities like states, colleges and universities, tribal organizations, workforce agencies, and community foundations. Grant program participants enroll in training and education programs that result in an employer- or industry-recognized certificate or degree. Participants are overwhelmingly single mothers of color with a high school education.

Panetta previously introduced this bill in the 117th Congress, which was incorporated into the Pathways to Health Careers legislative package to revamp the grant program and referred to the House Ways and Means Committee. As a member of the committee, Panetta says he will continue to work with his colleagues to not only pass this bill but strengthen our nation’s healthcare system.

Panetta represents California’s 19th congressional district, which includes Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Paso Robles.

