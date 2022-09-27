Local residents encouraged to participate in day trip contest

Residents can write about their favorite day trip experience; winners to be awarded two 2023 Wine Passports

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is in the process of producing the 2023 Official Destination Guide, a comprehensive publication used year-round to promote tourism and the Atascadero business community. Area residents are invited to get involved and participate in a “Local’s Favorite” Day Trip contest.

Residents have the opportunity to write their favorite day trip experience in any of the following three categories: Family Fun, Outdoor Adventures, and Sip & Savor (dining experience). Locals are encouraged to create a memorable experience for visitors and locals to read in the published 2023 Official Destination Guide. One winner per category will be selected and awarded two 2023 Wine Passports, a value of $150.

Photos can also be submitted for possible inclusion in the 2023 Official Destination Guide. Photos must be high resolution and a model release must accompany submission if people are photographed.

The deadline to submit a “Local’s Favorite” Day Trip or photo is Monday, Oct. 10. Entries should be emailed to Julie Matthews at julie@atascaderochamber.org. Include “contest” in the subject line.

“We’re asking for community involvement because it’s your community and the locals know their favorite places best,” said Director of Membership Julie Matthews. “We’re hoping people will write about their favorite trail to hike, place to shop, activity their kids love, dining experience, watch the sunset, and all those things that make Atascadero a great place to visit.”

Over 4,000 full-color guides will be published and printed. The guide will also be viewed on the chamber’s website, one of the most visited websites in the area. “Our mission is not to just produce a beautiful magazine, but to offer a guide that showcases our business community, increases tourism, and makes a healthy economic impact on the Atascadero community,” Matthews said.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related