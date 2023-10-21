Paso Robles News|Sunday, October 22, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Local residents start as new students at Biola University
  • Follow Us!

Local residents start as new students at Biola University 

Posted: 6:10 am, October 21, 2023 by News Staff
Biola-University

Biola University.

– Biola University has welcomed the following students as they start their journey as an Eagle this fall:

  • Malaya Perez of Paso Robles, majoring in Psychology.
  • Audrey Warren of Paso Robles, majoring in Biological Science.

 

Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 47 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,014 undergraduate and 599 graduate students started their journey at Biola University on the first day of classes.

These students are reportedly a part of the largest incoming class at Biola this fall since the pandemic.

Biola is a Christian university in Southern California. For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.

 

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.