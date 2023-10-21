Local residents start as new students at Biola University

– Biola University has welcomed the following students as they start their journey as an Eagle this fall:

Malaya Perez of Paso Robles, majoring in Psychology.

Audrey Warren of Paso Robles, majoring in Biological Science.

Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 47 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,014 undergraduate and 599 graduate students started their journey at Biola University on the first day of classes.

These students are reportedly a part of the largest incoming class at Biola this fall since the pandemic.

Biola is a Christian university in Southern California. For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.

