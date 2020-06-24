Local restaurants, wineries and retail stores, let the community know you are open

–Paso Robles Daily News is asking for information about local restaurants, wineries and retail stores to help spread the word about open and reopening local businesses.

A short online survey lets people know you are open and ready for business. Questions include the business name and address, online shopping or ordering services, curbside service, and the COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete. The deadline for participating is 5 p.m. Friday, June 26. Lists of open businesses will be published in the Paso Robles Daily News, the A-Town Daily News, the San Luis Obispo County Visitor’s Guide Online, and additional business and community sites.

Please complete the following Restaurant, Winery and Retail Survey

