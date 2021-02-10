Local Rotary club asks you to ‘Drop Your Drawers’ for the homeless

–The Paso Robles Rotary Club is asking locals for donations to help the community’s homeless population. The campaign, called “Drop Your Drawers”, asks the community to donate new underwear for men or women, all sizes, to the shelter.

Rotary clubs in Paso Robles, Cayucos, and Atascadero are supporting ECHO homeless shelters by donating storage sheds, personal hygiene items, food gift cards, food serving equipment, and tables.

“We are thrilled by our Drop Your Drawers project,” says Cynthia Anthony, the Paso Robles Rotary Club’s community service chair. “When we partnered with ECHO we asked them to prioritize their needs and the number one request was for new underwear to provide to their clients. So far we’ve collected close to 500 pieces of underwear. Come on Paso, help us help the homeless.”

Locals can “Drop Your Drawers” at Rick Goree State Farm Insurance office at 1947 Spring Street, Paso Robles; at the Paso Robles Chamber office at 1225 Park St, Paso Robles; or at Idler’s Home Paso Robles at 2361 Theatre Dr, Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Related