Local Rotary Club invites community to join virtual meetings with local speakers

–The Paso Robles Rotary Club is inviting the public to join in its weekly meetings to see local speakers address important community topics.

“We have got some really good speakers lined up,” says Rotary Club President Bob Fonarow. The public is invited to join in the club’s Zoom conference call every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to hear the speakers, he said.

Upcoming featured speakers

Sep 10 – Dr. James Brescia, SLO County Superintendent of Schools, will discuss schools reopening.

Sep 17 – Mark Lisa, CEO of Twin Cities Hospital, will discuss the local Covid-19 response.

Sep 24 – John Peschong, SLO County Supervisor, will discuss 1st District topics.

Oct. 1 – Tommy Gong, SLO County Clerk-Recorder will discuss the 2020 Elections.

Anyone may join the Zoom Meeting with the link below. The meeting starts at noon, and the speaker begins at 1 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/76307724525?pwd=Y2F6b0x3WDZQYXVLUHMrL2crYU5vQT09

The Paso Robles Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon. For information about membership in the Paso Robles Rotary Club, contact Membership Chairman John Fisher. Follow the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pasoroblesrotaryclub/.

