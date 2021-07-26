Local school to win 100 new backpacks stuffed with school supplies

Listen to Wild 106.1 to vote for the most deserving school in the county

–Goodwill Central Coast, with five locations in San Luis Obispo County, is a back-to-school headquarters for everything from clothing and book bags to school supplies. To celebrate in-person learning this year, Goodwill will give away 50 new backpacks filled with school supplies, including pencils, erasers, rulers, notebooks, a shirt and more.

San Luis Obispo radio station Wild 106.1 will hold a three-week promotion from July 15-Aug. 10, rewarding one deserving elementary school with 100 backpacks filled with school supplies from Goodwill. Wild 106.1 will reach out to its listeners for two weeks, asking them to nominate a school in SLO that deserves and needs the backpacks. The Top 10 schools will be featured on the station’s website and listeners will be asked to vote for the most deserving one.

The winning school will be announced on air the following week, and Goodwill will present the backpacks to them, on the front steps of the winning school.

To nominate a school for this promotion, go to wild1061.com.

For back-to-school shopping, Goodwill Central Coast has five locations in San Luis Obispo County, including in Atascadero, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and two stores in San Luis Obispo, including an outlet store. Goodwill store and donation center hours vary by location. Please visit the Find a Store page at https://www.ccgoodwill.org/shop/find-a-store/ for current hours of operation.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email