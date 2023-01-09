Local schools closing due to weather

Students to be released from Paso Robles Joint Unified School District campuses

– Local schools are closing today due to inclement weather.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has started closing all school sites due to weather conditions. This morning, district staff, in consultation with the Paso Robles Police Department, determined it was advisable to close school early today due to inclement weather, severe flooding, and power outages.

The district has recommended the following pick-up times for elementary, middle, and high school to

avoid impacted roads and traffic:

Elementary: 10:30 a.m.

Middle School: 11:00 a.m.

High School: 11:30 a.m.

Students will only be released to go home with a parent/guardian. High school students who will be

dismissed at 11:30 am and have vehicles will be allowed to leave campus. District transportation will

be adjusted based on the time referenced above.

Additionally, Mission Prepatory in San Luis Obispo is closed today, and Cal Poly has announced the closure of its campus as well in the following emergency alert:

This is an emergency alert from Cal Poly. Due to storm conditions, all in-person and virtual classes have been canceled effective with this alert. All non-essential functions will be closed. Essential operations will continue. Campus leadership will provide an update for campus status for tomorrow.

