Local schools, non-profits benefit from Justin COVID-19 relief fund

–This week, the Justin Community Grants program announced 11 local schools and non-profits in SLO County to receive funding from the $250,000+ Justin COVID-19 relief grants.

Stewart and Lynda Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, established a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund in August 2020 to support local programs, services, and resources in California’s Central Valley. In October, the relief fund was expanded by over $500,000 to assist those specifically in the San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties who have been affected by COVID-19 and the California wildfires.

See below for the full list of SLO County recipients who are responding to meet the needs of their community during COVID-19:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County

Boys and Girls Clubs of San Luis Obispo County

Central Coast Link

El Camino Housing Authority

Paso Chamber of Commerce

Paso Children’s Museum

Paso Housing Authority

Paso Robles Unified School District

SLO Food Bank

Studios in the Park

Templeton School District

“On behalf of The Wonderful Company and Lynda and Stewart Resnick, we are grateful to organizations who have been working tirelessly to assist their communities and front-line workers,” said Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company Andy Anzaldo. “The COVID-19 pandemic followed by the devastating California wildfires has put a tremendous amount of stress on these communities and we are honored to help these organizations so they can continue their efforts we desperately need during this time.”

“2020 has been a tough year for all of us,” said Jennifer Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. “Together we’re weathering a global pandemic, distance learning while schools stay closed, multiple fires and evacuations, and deep racial and political divisions. This is certainly a season of hardship for Sonoma County families. Funding from the Landmark Community Grants program will help us provide a safe place for kids to learn and grow during such a difficult year, and we are incredibly grateful.”

Paso Robles High School science teacher Jon-Paul Ewing plans to use a portion of the grant money provided to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to assist with educational services within his department. “The Bearcat Science Department is thrilled to receive extra funds to help make lab activities more accessible to our students,” he said. “Electronic balances, portable sinks, and micropipettes will assist our teachers as we plan for our return to school following the pandemic.”

