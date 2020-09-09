Local scouts hosting virtual auction fundraising event

–The Boots, Bling & Bandanas virtual fundraiser for local scouting troops will be live on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

All proceeds go to local programs, so if you would like support scouting, register to attend for $40 by going to this link. As a paid registered member, you will be entered in a drawing for a weekend getaway at Oceanpoint Ranch. You are also entitled to wine delivered to your doorstep to enjoy during the event.

In addition, the silent auction is now live at: https://www.32auctions.com/BSA2020

