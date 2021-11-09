Local senior community celebrating veteran residents

A number of residents served in the armed forces

– Creston Village, an assisted living and memory care community managed by Pegasus Senior Living, is celebrating its veteran residents at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 outside the community. Creston Village is located at 1919 Creston Rd in Paso Robles.

The community will have the Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guards and Pastor Bruce attending as they raise the flag following a BBQ lunch and live music.

A few veterans who call Creston Village home or their workplace shared advice they would give to their younger selves:

Howard Cartwright

Branch: Air Force

Dates of Service: 1952-1956

Q: What one thing would you tell your younger self if you could?

A: Just make the best of it. Try to educate yourself and take advantage of any tech school you can get.

David Orr

Branch: US Navy

Dates of Service: 1943-1946

Q: What one thing would you tell your younger self if you could?

A: “Either fix it or forget it.”

Richard Pettit

Branch: Army

Dates of Service: 1951-1954

Q: What one thing would you tell your younger self if you could?

A: “I would’ve stayed in the service whether the Army, Navy, or Air Force. As such a young person, I would have the opportunity to grow physically and mentally.”

David Thompson

Branch: US Navy

Dates of Service: 1947-1954

Q: What one thing would you tell your younger self if you could?

A: “Have self-respect and do the best you can in all situations.”

Health and Wellness Director Sherry McCormick joined the United States Army Reserve at 17. “I was fortunate enough to receive both EMT and nursing training through the Army,” she says.

McCormick spent most of her military career on active duty at Fort Sam Houston, Fort Lewis, Fort Leavenworth, and Madigan Army Hospital at Fort Lewis, Washington.

“One piece of advice I would give is to choose your career in the armed forces wisely,” says McCormick. “Choose a path you want. This advice was given to me prior to my enlistment, and it has served me well.”

For more information about Creston Village go to www.pegasusseniorliving.com/creston-village.

