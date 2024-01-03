Local shelter helps to house over 200 individuals in 2023

Shelter’s support goes beyond providing shelter, such as individualized case management, job assistance and placement, educational resources

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), with locations in Atascadero and Paso Robles, has announced that in 2023 they successfully housed 201 individuals and families with children within a single year, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing mission to support those facing homelessness in the community.

“At ECHO, our mission is to provide not just shelter, but hope and a pathway to a brighter future for those experiencing homelessness,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of El Camino Homeless Organization, ” Housing over 200 individuals and families in 2023 is a testament to the power of community and the positive change we can create together. We are immensely grateful to our supporters, partners, staff, and volunteers who have made this possible, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

ECHO’s support goes beyond providing shelter, extending to essential services such as individualized case management, job assistance and placement, and educational resources, aimed at empowering individuals to regain stability and independence.

ECHO says it remains focused on the future, with plans to expand services and enhance capacity to address the challenges of homelessness in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

To learn more about ECHO and how to help, visit www.echoshelter.org.

