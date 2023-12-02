Local snowbird releases a book about her 31 years in Alaska

Author dedicated her career to assisting individuals with communication disorders

– In a new memoir, Kit Roberts Johnson, a San Luis Obispo County snowbird, shares insights from her 31 years in Alaska as a speech-language pathologist. Titled “Frozen Voices: A Speech Therapist’s Alaskan Memoir,” the book chronicles Johnson’s journey, beginning in 1976 when she moved to Alaska and worked with indigenous Alaskans striving to rediscover their voices after generations of silence.

Johnson, who dedicated her career to assisting individuals with communication disorders, reflects on the broader theme of silenced voices, ranging from children with Down Syndrome to adults grappling with stuttering. The memoir invites readers to witness the beauty, adventures, and challenges she encountered in the Last Frontier while guiding others to find their voices.

Those interested in exploring Johnson’s narrative can find her book, available in eKindle or paperback, on Amazon. A special eKindle countdown sale is set to commence on Dec. 20, offering the memoir for $0.99.

In addition to her written work, Johnson has contributed to the visual portrayal of her cherished Alaskan landscape with a video titled “Majestic Alaska.” The video, produced by Johnson, can be viewed on her Facebook Author page.

